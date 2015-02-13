Social media helps reunite man with lost dog - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Social media helps reunite man with lost dog

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
DONIPHAN, MO (KFVS) -

A Doniphan, Missouri. man feared for the worst when his furry friend ran from the car and couldn't be found.

Al Jackson and his dog Casey were typically inseparable.

"He's close to me and I'm close to him. Wherever I go he's at my feet," Jackson said.

It was when they were on one of their outings that the unimaginable happened.

"I had pulled up to the front of the bank and was taking care of some business, I still had my door closed and I opened the door and Casey darted out and just like a streak of white lightening he was gone," Jackson said.

Rex Hopkins was one of the fist people he called.

"I was like 'oh my gosh, what do I do.' I told him, I said, 'Okay I'm going to get started.'"

He posted about the missing Pomeranian on Facebook and from there it spread like wildfire.

"We got the word out and everyone was looking for Casey," Hopkins said. "... I really believe that if we hadn't have had the social media we would've never found him again."

Thankfully that wasn't the case.

Eight days later, these best friends were reunited all thanks to the power of social media.

"We were able to go get him and the rest is history and he's back in my arms," Jackson said.

