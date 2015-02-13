1 year later: Family visits site where Pravin Varughese was found

One year ago, Pravin Varughese was found dead on the outskirts of Carbondale, Illinois.His family, and the family of Molly Young, came to the Heartland on Friday, Feb. 13 to call for justice in both cases.Pravin's family then marked the occasion by hiking to the area where his body was found.Family said the walk and visiting the place where Pravin Varughese was found would bring them some closure.It's a walk the family of Pravin Varughese never expected to take.One that would lead into the woods to the place where authorities say they found Pravin Varughese's body five days after he went missing.Family surrounded them as the solemn hike led them more than a half a mile into the woods.Family then laid roses and held pictures of the 19 year old as the grief overwhelmed them.Pravin's two sisters held hands as the rest of the group prayed.Authorities say Pravin Varughese died of hypothermia and the coroner said there was no noticeable trauma.But the family said there is more to the story, and they will continue to fight for more answers no matter how long it takes.A memorial service on Feb. 15 will be held at the Varughese family's church near Chicago.

The family's attorney, Charles Stegmeyer, filed a "request for review" of State's Attorney Mike Carr's position.



He hopes to have more information on the filing later, in late February.



