Seminar aims to benefit minority & women business owners

Written by Greg Webb, Producer
Minorities and women who own businesses may benefit from an upcoming seminar at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

"Positioning, Planning and Profiting: A Life Cycle Approach to Minority & Women-Owned Business Enterprises Business Growth" will take place on March 3 at the Dunn-Richmond Economic Development Center, located at 1740 Innovation Drive in Carbondale.  The presentation is scheduled from 8-11 a.m.  

The seminar's purpose is to support the growth and development of these small businesses in Southern Illinois.  Participants can learn how to obtain the necessary resources for growth, along with what industries are growing, the common obstacles that occur when starting a business, and how to understand and assess their business' growth and potential.

Participants can also learn how to develop a plan to help their businesses reach the desired growth potential.

The seminar is free.  Those interested in attending can register by calling (618) 536-2434 or e-mailing sbdc@siu.edu.

