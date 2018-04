KRCC telethon idol auditions

Do you want to be on the Kenny Rogers Telethon?Here is your chance.

If you can sing then the 10th annual telethon idol auditions are for you.

The competition will be held February 21 at the West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau.

Registration is $10 and starts at 11 a.m. with auditions beginning at noon.

A grand prize of $1,000 will be given and some contestants will be chosen to perform live at the Telethon Saturday, March 21

All ages are welcome to compete in a cappella and organizers would like you to bring a photo of yourself to the audition.

For more information, go to www.kennyrogerscenter.org