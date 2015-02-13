Paducah PD looking for Dunkin Donuts wallet thief

Paducah police are asking for the public's help in identifying a young man shown on surveillance tape stealing a wallet.

Police say the victim told police she left her wallet on the counter at Dunkin Donuts on Feb. 5.

She returned to the store and spoke with the manager, who reviewed surveillance video.

The video showed a young man come into the store, take the wallet from the counter and leave without making a purchase.

Anyone with information about the young man's identity is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.

