Paducah man facing crack-cocaine related charge

Police say a Paducah, Kentucky man was arrested Thursday morning after a drug investigation.



Deanthony O. Woods, 28, of Paducah, was arrested on a warrant charging him with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (crack cocaine) more than four grams, second offense.

Det. Jason Montgomery says the Paducah Police Department's Drug and Vice Enforcement Unit began an investigation in December into alleged drug sales by Woods. Drug investigators bought more than four grams of crack cocaine from Woods.

Their investigation was presented to a McCracken County grand jury, and the jury indicted Woods on a charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, more than four grams.

Woods was found Thursday morning at a home on Mallory Street. He was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

