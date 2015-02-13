Southeast presidential finalists to visit campus

The four finalists who've been selected to interview for the president position at Southeast Missouri State University will visit campus, according to the university.

The visits will take place during the weeks of February 16 and February 23.

According to Southeast, the first two finalists visiting campus the week of February 16 are:

Margaret E. Madden, Ph.D., Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, State University of New York at Potsdam.

Paul D. Plotkowski, Ph.D., Founding Dean, Padnos College of Engineering & Computing, Grand Valley State University.



The two finalists visiting campus the week of February 23 are:

Carlos Vargas-Aburto, Ph.D., Acting President, Kutztown University.

Benjamin Ola. Akande, Ph.D., Dean, George Herbert Walker School of Business and Technology, Webster University.



Curricula vitae and complete interview itineraries for these candidates may be viewed at: http://www.semo.edu/presidentialsearch.

Southeast says the four finalists have been selected after a nationwide search.

