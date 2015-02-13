Old King Coal Festival seeks nominations - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Old King Coal Festival seeks nominations

WEST FRANKFORT, IL (KFVS) - The Old King Coal Festival committee is looking for the next Old King Coal who will reign over this year's festival which starts May 7 and runs through May 10 in West Frankfort.

The event honors the rich history of coal miners in southern Illinois. You can nominate any coal miner regardless of age or number of years they have worked in the mines.

Nomination forms are available on the web at the Old King Coal Festival website atwww.oldkingcoal.com. You will find information there on locations where you can pick a nomination form up and where to mail them.

