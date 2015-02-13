Valentine's celebration for couples married more than 50 years - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Valentine's celebration for couples married more than 50 years

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - If you're coming up with some last minute plans for your valentine, you can take notes from a few of the experts.

Couples who have been married more than 50 years got together to celebrate their love on Friday.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau for the "Love is in the Air" Valentine's Day party.

There was music, entertainment, food and even awards for couples that have been married the longest, or couples that have the most children.

A few of the couples talked to Heartland News. One has been married for 66 years, another just more than 50 years. They both have some advice for us, on what makes a great relationship.

"Be good to one another I think, 50/50,” said Darlene Bollinger.

“The only advice I've got is to say, 'yes dear.' We'll get along good,” said Don Bollinger.

"Following her advice and doing whatever she wants to do,” said Bob Basler.

“Not really, you just have to work on it and agree and disagree whenever you need to,” said Betty Basler.

The couples say they've had their ups and downs over the years, but wouldn't trade it for the world.

These couples say they've attended this event a few years in a row.

It is free to the guests.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved. 

