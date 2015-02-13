Printer used to print conceal carry permits in New Madrid County not working

The New Madrid County Sheriff's Office says the printer used to create ID Cards for concealed carry permits is not working. The printer is being repaired and they hope will be back running next week.

For those who've have stopped by for your cards and left a phone number, the sheriff's office says it will contact you once the printer is working.



The sheriff's office says it has received background checks back on several conceal carry applicants.



If you have been waiting on a call to pick up your card, they will notify you when the printer is working - or check their Facebook page.



If you are applying for a new or renewal concealed carry permit you can still come to the sheriff's office to complete your paperwork.



