Red hot Redhawks look to end the Racers' streak

The Southeast Missouri State basketball team is getting hot at just the right time.The Redhawks have posted back to back home wins over Eastern Illinois and UT Martin.Saturday night, SEMO will be looking to make it three straight wins with a Valentine's date with Murray State.



No love lost with these two teams, SEMO beat the Racers in double over time last season in Cape Girardeau.



Murray State is having one of their best basketball seasons ever. The Racers are 22-4 overall and 12-0 in conference play.



Murray beat SEMO in Murray just 10 days ago 82-72.



Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.



