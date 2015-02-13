Red hot Redhawks look to end the Racers' streak

No love lost with these two teams, SEMO beat the Racers in double over time last season in Cape Girardeau.
Murray State is having one of their best basketball seasons ever. The Racers are 22-4 overall and 12-0 in conference play.
Murray beat SEMO in Murray just 10 days ago 82-72.
