Man accused of using fake $100 bill at Carbondale business

Police say a man is accused of using fake cash at Carbondale business.

Trae Washington, 22, of Carbondale, Illinois was taken into custody an outstanding warrant out of Oak Park, Illinois and with faces a forgery charge.

Between January 20 and February 12, the Carbondale Police Department and Southern Illinois University Department of Public Safety took four reports of counterfeit currency being used at different businesses.

Two cases were fake $20 bills, and one case was a fake $50 bill. The last case was involved a fake $100 bill.

The Carbondale Police Department responded to a forgery complaint on Thursday, February 12 in the 700 block of East Grand Ave.

During the investigation, officers learned that Washington used a fake $100 bill to buy items in the store.

Washington booked at the Jackson County Jail.

The Carbondale Police Department and Southern Illinois University Department of Public Safety would like to remind businesses to be mindful of the fraudulent bills being used at area businesses.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.