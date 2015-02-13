IDOR starts processing individual tax returns - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

IDOR starts processing individual tax returns

SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) says it is now processing 2014 individual Income Tax returns after implementing security measures to safeguard taxpayers from identity theft and fraud.

IDOR says it estimates that taxpayers could begin seeing refunds as early as February 25 for those choosing direct deposit.

“The additional security protocols and deliberate approach have proven beneficial as numerous fraudulent schemes were identified last week,” Illinois Department of Revenue Director Connie Beard said. “Our fraud prevention efforts have slowed down the issuance of tax return refunds, however, we are confident these efforts will help ensure refunds get to their rightful owners.”

1040 Income Tax returns that are now being processed include returns submitted through tax preparers, individual accountants and tax preparation software.

MyTax Illinois, IDOR's free filing system, is scheduled to begin accepting individual Income Tax returns beginning in mid-February.

IDOR's website: tax.illinois.gov.

