Heartland Cooks - "One Hot" Valentine Sugar Cookie

Written by Carly O'Keefe, Anchor
This week's Heartland Cook Sarah Lavender-Brashear of One Hot Cookie in Murphysboro This week's Heartland Cook Sarah Lavender-Brashear of One Hot Cookie in Murphysboro
Roll out cookies to 1/2 inch thick to create thicker cookie "pops" Roll out cookies to 1/2 inch thick to create thicker cookie "pops"
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

This time of year love and sweets occupy our minds. If the way to your true love's heart is through their stomach, Sarah Lavender-Brashear of One Hot Cookie in Murphysboro has just the recipe for you. Sarah's “One Hot” Sugar Cookie is a subtle sweet delicacy that you can decorate any way you want to make your sweetie smile.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup Butter (or margarine), chilled
  • 1 ½ cups Sugar
  • 3 ½ cups Flour (divided)
  • 1 teaspoon Baking Soda
  • ¼ teaspoon Nutmeg
  • 1/3 cup Egg
  • 2 Tablespoons Sour Cream

Directions:

Chop chilled sticks of butter into small cubes (do not soften). Cream the butter and sugar together in a mixing bowl.

“My grandma taught me the colder the butter, the fluffier the cookie,” said Sarah.

Add half of the flour a little at a time mixing continuously. Add the baking soda and nutmeg. Continue to mix, and add 1/3 cup of eggs.

“Using 1/3 cup of eggs ensures consistency. Eggs are never the same size,” Sarah Said.

Add in the sour cream and then add the remaining flour to the mixture.

Continue to mix for five minutes or until the dough forms a ball.

Refrigerate the dough for 20-30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Roll dough out on a floured surface to a quarter-inch thickness. Cut cookies into desired shapes and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

Bake 7 to 12 minutes. Cookies are done when the edges are slightly golden.

Decorate as desired and enjoy!

