Illinois men sentenced on meth-related charges

A Jefferson County man was sentenced Friday to federal prison on methamphetamine charges.

The US Attorney's Office says Monty D. Hamson, 49, of Mt. Vernon, Illinois, was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison, to be followed by three years supervised release and fined $500.

Hamson had pleaded guilty to two counts in a federal indictment.

The investigation in this case was conducted by the Joint Narcotics Unit of the Mt. Vernon Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department.

Jason L. Shadle, 40, of Flora, Illinois, was also sentenced Friday to 18 years in federal prison, to be followed by four years' supervised release, and fined $200 on meth charges.



The investigation in this case was conducted by the Flora Police Department, the Clay County Sheriff's Office, and the Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force.

