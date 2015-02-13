2 accused of downloading child porn in Illinois

Two southern Illinois residents were in court Friday on child pornography charges.



It is alleged to have happened in Perry and Williamson counties.

The US Attorney's Office says Aaron Michael Amann, 25, of Du Quoin, Illinois and Collin A. Smith, 31, of Cambria, Illinois, were charged in separate cases with using a computer to access and download child pornography images from the internet.

The investigations in these cases were conducted by the Secret Service Southern Illinois

Cyber Crimes Task Force, The United States Marshals Service, the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, the Benton, Illinois, Police Department, the Du Quoin, Illinois, Police Department and the Cambria, Illinois, Police Department.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.