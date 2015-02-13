1 girl dead, 1 critical after St. Louis fire

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 9-year-old girl is dead and a 6-year-old girl is critically injured after a St. Louis home caught fire.

The blaze was reported just after 5 a.m. Friday on the city's north side. Firefighters heard screams and were able to pull the girls from the home and take them to a hospital.

Names of the children have not been released. Their relationship wasn't immediately clear.

Two adults got out of the home safely.

Firefighters believe a space heater caused the fire.

