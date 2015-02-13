'Pay It Furward' drive collects supplies for animal shelter - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

'Pay It Furward' drive collects supplies for animal shelter

Written by Rob Foote, Photojournalist
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) - A drive to collect supplies to benefit St. Francis Care located in Murphysboro, Illinois begins Monday. 

Silkworm, Inc. will begin collecting supplies on Monday, Feb. 16 at 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 27.

St. Francis Care has a facility in Murphysboro, Ill. that provides shelter to animals where they are treated and cared for until they can be adopted. The facility is supported by donations and volunteers so these supplies go a long way in helping them care for the animals.

The donations they are collecting are: 

·         Paper towels
·         Laundry detergent
·         Pet safe cleaning solutions
·         Bleach
·         Dawn dish soap
·         Trash bags
·         Blankets, towels
·         Antibiotic cream
·         USA made rawhides Purina dry food (no dyes)
·         Pedigree canned puppy food
·         Nylon leashes
·         Dog and cat food

If you would like to make a donation, drop off the supplies at Silkworm, Inc.  located at 102 S. Sezmore Drive Murphysboro, IL. 62966.

Anyone who donates will receive a free Saluki Plush Dog while supplies last.

