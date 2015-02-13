Habitat for Humanity banquet planned in Williamson County

Tickets are now on sale for the Habitat for Humanity Williamson County annual banquet.

The banquet is set for Friday, February 27th at 7p.m. at the First Church of God in Marion. Tickets are $25 each.

City leaders will be there as well as board members and families that have had homes built by Habitat for Humanity.

Senator John Bradley will be the keynote speaker.

Each year H4H builds two homes, one in Herrin, the other in Marion. The banquet helps raise money for the projects.

To get your tickets or become a sponsor call (618) 997-3134.

