Murray State trounces SIU-Edwardsville 78-46

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) - Cameron Payne scored 20 points and had six assists Thursday night and Murray State beat SIU-Edwardsville 78-46 to remain undefeated in Ohio Valley Conference play.

Jeffrey Moss scored 16 points, Jonathan Fairell added 10 and grabbed 10 rebounds, and T.J. Sapp had 10 boards and five assists for the Racers (22-4, 12-0), who scored 29 field goals on 20 assists.

The Racers shot 55.8 percent from the field and held the Cougars to 26.8 percent.

Justin Seymour hit a 3-pointer to spark an 11-2 Murray State run and the Racers, who never trailed, pulled to a 40-16 halftime lead.

Fairell scored five straight points to open the second half and the Racers continued to pull away, leading 68-35 with 7:40 to play.

Rozell Nunn led the Cougars (9-14, 5-7) with 14 points, including three 3-pointers.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.