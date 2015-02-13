SE Missouri scorches Tennessee-Martin, 98-76

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - Jarekious Bradley and Antonius Cleveland combined to score 40 points as Southeast Missouri scorched Tennessee-Martin, 98-76 on Thursday night.

The Redhawks (12-13, 6-6 Ohio Valley) led by 13 at the half and finished the game shooting 58.5 percent from the field (38 of 65), including 12 of 25 from beyond the arc.

Bradley finished with 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field and 2 of 4 from distance. Cleveland was 8 of 11 from the field to finish with 19 points. Isiah Jones added 16 points and Nino Johnson had 13 points and 10 rebounds, including four off the offensive glass.

Twymond Howard scored 21 points and Deville Smith added 20 more to lead the Skyhawks (15-9, 7-4). Alex Anderson had 16 points and Marshun Newell added 11.

UT-Martin shot 51.1 percent from the field, but SE Missouri limited the Skyhawks to just 47 field goal attempts.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.