$26 million hospital nears completion in Pinckneyville, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

$26 million hospital nears completion in Pinckneyville, IL

The new Pinckneyville Community Hospital under construction. (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS) The new Pinckneyville Community Hospital under construction. (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS)
PINCKNEYVILLE, IL (KFVS) - Construction on a nearly $26 million hospital in Pinckneyville, Illinois is nearly complete.

Pinckneyville Community Hospital Administrator Tom Hudgins said the new hospital will help connect people in the community to healthcare.

“This is for the future of the community," Hudgins said. “If you're close to family and friends, you get well quicker.”

The Pinckneyville Community Hospital is a district hospital of Illinois.

Construction on the hospital had several delays because weather and architectural issues.

When construction began in 2013, cold weather prevented work crews to start construction.

Recently, an architectural issue kept the building from be up to Illinois code, which nearly forced the hospital to downsize the amount of rooms in the hospital from 17 to 16.

Hudgins said, that issue has been resolved and the building will have 17 private rooms when completed.

The new Pinckneyville Community Hospital is expected to be completed by sometime this May but will not open right away, Hudgins said.

Equipment from the old hospital will need to be transferred to the new facility before it can open.

Construction on the project began in 2013, but Hudgins said talks began 2003 when the hospital board realized it would be cheaper to build a new hospital than to make repairs on the old one.

Pinckneyville resident Jacob Miller said the community has been waiting for this for a long time.

“The family is always going to follow where the patients going," Miller said. "And to have a 10 minute drive to a hospital instead of an hour or an hour and a half… It makes it much better."

Hudgins explained that there are not concrete plans for the old hospital -- But said it's likely it will be demolished to make way for economic development.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

