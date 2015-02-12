Owner: Fire at Rend Lake Carbide building won't stop work

Crews were on the scene of a structure fire at the Benton Industrial Park on Thursday night, February 12.The roof of the metal building collapsed making it difficult for firefighters to get to the fire, according to the Benton Fire Chief.Benton, West City, Du Quoin, Sesser, West Frankfort and Christopher firefighters responded with mutual aid.

Ameren and Southeast Electric also arrived to the scene.

Zeigler fire fighters covered the Benton fire station.



The fire broke out at the RendLake Carbide building, a metal building for a company that manufactures drill bits.

Firefighters received the call just after 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Owner Andrew Salmo said work is still on for next week. Six employees work at the company, and the owner said the fire damage won't stop work from happening.

"We have some other things that we can do besides work that you know, it'll be done outside," Salmo said. "As long as the weather holds out, you know, we'll be ok. We'll find other ways to continue to make progress so we don't expect to be down for too long."

No word yet on the cause of the fire. Fire investigators say that part is still under investigation, but do believe it was an accidental fire and not suspicious.



No injuries were reported.



Owner Andrew Salmo said he's not sure yet whether the building is a complete loss. The company is waiting to hear back from its insurance adjusters.

