Marion, IL medical marijuana dispensary will offer multiple services

Written by Rae Daniel, Reporter
MARION, IL (KFVS) - The company, Terra Herbal Health, LLC is one of the companies that was awarded a medical marijuana dispensary license, in Marion Illinois.

Dispensary owner, Brian Fox said he is ready to get to work on the center. 

"It will allow us to reach out to the folks in the surrounding area that need our help," Fox said.

Not only will this center serve as a medical marijuana dispensary, Fox said other services will be provided as well.

"We could offer other services," Fox said. "Services such as yoga services, education services as well as massage therapy."

Pied Pfeifer Compassionate Care Clinic employees say the dispensary would be beneficial for the patients they serve.

"We have 462 patients that need medical cannabis," office manager Stephanie Dalton said. "It's just a rejoice of our patients actually being able to have their medicine."

Dalton said the Marion dispensary will allow the clinic to point patients in the right direction for the medicine they need.

"Giving them their cards, and the dispensaries opening, like the one down the road, we know that our patients will have access to the medicine," Dalton said. "So it makes us excited to know that there's a dispensary opening, no matter where it is in Illinois, we're excited because the patients have their medicine."

Fox said he hopes to be ready for opening within the next three to four months.

