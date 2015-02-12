Mark Twain National Forest plans 5,300 acre prescribed fire

Mark Twain National Forest is planning a prescribed fire near Handy, MissouriAccording to the Forest Service, it is planned for Friday, February 13 around noon on the Eleven Point Ranger District.The Cedar Bluff prescribed fire will cover 5,352 acres, located about 15 miles northwest of Doniphan, Missouri, between State Highway J and C near Wilderness and Handy, Missouri.The prescribed fire will be completed by 5 p.m. depending on weather conditions.It will be carried out by trained professional crews under specific weather conditions to reduce hazardous fuels.This prescribed fire is one of several planned during Mark Twain National Forest's spring prescribed fire season.

The burn season runs from mid-February to mid-April depending on weather conditions.



Prescribed fires are one of the tools USDA Forest Service uses to achieve a variety of resource objectives.



The prescribed fire will create a smoke column that can be visible for a number of miles.



If you are in the area smoke may also be in the air for a day or two.



There may also still be visible flames throughout the night in the burn area.

Map of the burn area: http://bit.ly/1KO5ZhN



