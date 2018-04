The Murray State Racers basketball team will be looking to make it 20 straight wins with a home game in Murray Thursday night.Coach Steve Prohm and his bunch have been on quite a roll this season.With a pair of wins last week the Racers pushed the nations second-longest winning streak to 19 games.SIUE comes into Murray Thursday night sporting a 9-13 overall record and 5-6 record in Ohio Valley Conference Play.Murray won at SIUE earlier this season 60-54.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.