Heartland Hoops Schedule for 2/13

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Heartland Hoops Schedule for Friday, February 13.

Jackson at NMCC
N.C.O.E. at Marion Crab Orchard
Nashville at Carterville
Oran at Scott. Co. Central
Cape Central at Sikeston
Notre Dame at Poplar Bluff
Meadow Heights at Saxony Lutheran

