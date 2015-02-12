PROMO ALERT: Tired of sliding on ice? Does It Work tests "Winter Trax" TONIGHT at 10!

The Heartland News app now has custom alerts, you pick the type of alert you want.



To turn on and off the type of alerts you want, just go to your app settings menu by touching the three-bar menu button, then touch the settings "gear" icon at the bottom to go to the settings menu for the app. From there you can turn on and off the alerts you want. Choose from:

Breaking News

Weather

Sports

Traffic

Programming/promotion

Contests

Other alerts.





Android

iPhone

iPad



If you don't have the app, search for "KFVS" in your Android or iOS app store.If you do not see the custom alert options in your app settings, go to the general settings on your phone, then to notifications. Find the KFVS News app, and make sure alerts are turned on.

PROMO ALERT: Tired of sliding on the ice? We test "Winter Trax" on Does It Work-Wednesday Tonight on Heartland News At Ten