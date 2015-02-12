Man accused of stealing guns in Mississippi County

A Mississippi County man was taken into custody in connection to a burglary investigation by the Mississippi County Sheriff's Department.Jimmy Lee Wilson, Junior, 42, of East Prairie, was charged with Burglary in the first degree.Wilson faces additional charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of theft-stealing of a firearm.The sheriff's office learned Jimmy Wilson had reportedly delivered stolen guns to an East Prairie home in exchange for narcotics.Wilson was later found and taken to the Mississippi County Detention Center.Deputies have reason to believe after interviews that Wilson was involved in other burglaries in Mississippi County.

Those cases remain under investigation, according to the sheriff, but more arrests and additional charges are probable.



Wilson's bond was set at $50,000 cash only.



