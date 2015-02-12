Murray PD disrupts money-sending scam - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murray PD disrupts money-sending scam

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

Murray, Kentucky police say they helped disrupt a money sending scam.

On Feb. 7, police officers were dispatched to the UPS store in Murray, and were told someone was sending large amounts of money to an address in North Carolina. 

Police say it was believed that the person was the victim of a scam. 

The victim told officers that she had been told she had won a large amount of money and to send money to the address for processing fees. 

The amount involved was more than $2000. 

Officers contacted North Carolina authorities and provided the address the money to which the money was sent.

It was learned the house was a suspected drug dealing location. 

A portion of the money was recovered there, but the remainder had allegedly been sent to Jamaica. Murray police reminds residents that legitimate sweepstakes and other contests will never ask for a processing fee or for personal information, and to never send cash in the mail.

