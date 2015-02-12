More info about driver in church bus crash - Pink Up: Be your own advocate

Afternoon Update

Mostly cloudy and cold tonight. Laura and Grant have your forecast.

We are learning more about the driver killed in a church bus crash last night. We have team coverage tonight at 5 & 6.

A former county official in southeast Missouri has been placed on probation.

Rae Daniel has more on medical marijuana in Illinois - and the places that will be selling it.

Pink Up: One breast cancer survivor says it's important to be your own health advocate. Christy Millweard explains.

A $300 dollar ring came with a $10,000 life insurance policy. The sole beneficiary listed was Kay Jewelers.

A Chicago little league team had been stripped of its title because "team officials falsified boundaries so they could add ineligible players to the roster," according to the Associated Press.

A big scare for the head men's basketball coach at Mizzou after a plane he was on made an emergency landing.

Tonight at 10: She thought he was visiting his sick mom, until she found 15 different dating profiles he created. Don't miss the I-Team report.

Have a great night -

James Long

Kfvs12.com Web Producer