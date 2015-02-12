Missouri basketball coach's plane makes emergency landing

ST. CLAIR, Mo. (AP) - A twin-engine plane carrying Missouri basketball coach Kim Anderson made an emergency landing at an airport near St. Louis after one of the engines quit working.

St. Clair Fire Chief Les Crews says the plane reported problems about 5 p.m. Wednesday and landed at the St. Clair airport, about 100 miles from the campus in Columbia.

Anderson and the two pilots were the only people on board and no one was injured. Crews says the pilot "did a fantastic job and landed as if there wasn't even a problem."

Anderson, in his first year as Missouri coach, was flying from Columbia to Illinois on a recruiting trip. He told KOMU (http://ble.ac/1DlQI5m ) he heard a small rumble before the engine went out. He drove back to Columbia.

