"CSI: NY' actor to speak at Southeast's annual Michael Davis Lecture

Actor and author Hill Harper will present the University's annual Michael Davis Lecture this year.

According to Southeast, it is all part of Southeast Missouri State University's 2014-2015 Speakers Series.

The presentation “Manifest Your Destiny,” is free and open to the public.

It begins at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 in Academic Auditorium.

The event honors the late Michael Davis who was a journalism student at Southeast. He died as a result of a hazing incident.

Harper starred in the hit television drama, “CSI: NY,” in which he played eccentric Dr. Sheldon Hawkes from 2004 until early 2013.

