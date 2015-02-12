Waterfowl birding tours this weekend at Crab Orchard

Birders will be able to drive to several good waterfowl habitats Sunday, February 15 at the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge in Marion.

Some of the habitats will be in restricted areas.

Birders can drive their own car or carpool with others.

The tour is aimed for people of all levels of physical mobility.

And, Crab Orchard will have binoculars to loan.

Drivers must keep their cars with the group, and practice good birding etiquette.

New and experienced birders are welcome.

Meet at the Visitors Center on 148 in Marion on Sunday at 8 a.m.

