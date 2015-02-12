Egyptian Electric receives certificate for safety achievement

Egyptian Electric Cooperative Association received the Certificate of Safety Achievement at the Rural Electric Safety Achievement Program (RESAP) Roundtable recently.

It was held in Bloomington on Feb. 11.

According to the Co-op, RESAP is a service of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association and strives to promote the highest standards of safety among electric cooperatives.

Twenty-four Illinois cooperatives currently participate in RESAP.

The program is based on two fundamental guiding principles. The first principle is a commitment to safety at all levels of the cooperative. Leaders accept responsibility for a culture that drives safety performance. The second is that leaders and employees take ownership of the systems and processes that create a safe working environment.

Egyptian Electric Cooperative is a member of Touchstone Energy — an alliance of 750 local, consumer-owned electric utilities around the country.

The co-op serves more than 14,888 meters over 2,294 miles of line in parts of Jackson, Perry, Randolph, St. Clair, Washington and Williamson counties.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.