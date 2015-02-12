Murphysboro dedicating historical marker

The Murphysboro Tourism Commission will dedicate a historical marker on Monday, Feb. 23.

The dedication will take place at the corner of Walnut and Ninth streets, exactly 108 years to the day after nationally known evangelist William A. "Billy" Sunday preached the first sermon of his month long revival in Murphysboro.

Sunday left professional baseball in 1890 for the Christian ministry. He held campaigns across America, including Murphysboro.

This is the first of several historical markers the tourism commission is planning as part of establishing a heritage trail in Murphysboro.

