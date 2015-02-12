Romantic comedy debuts Valentine's Day weekend

Nobody's Perfect

Just in time for Valentine's Day, a romantic comedy is set to take center stage in Carbondale.Performance ofdebuts Friday Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Varsity Center for the Arts, 418 S Illinois Ave. and will take place at the same time on Saturday.Sunday's matinee starts at 2 p.m.

On Valentine's Day, the Stage Company says there will be a special surprise awaiting sweethearts, as well as a cash bar including champagne and a chocolate fountain with strawberries, available before all performances and during intermissions at the Varsity Center for the Arts.

Other performance dates include Feb. 15, 20, 21 and 22.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. They can be purchased at the Varsity Center Box Office, Monday through Saturday 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and one hour prior to performances. You may also call the box office during these hours at (618) 549-5466.

For more information visit www.stagecompany.org.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.