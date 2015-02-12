HUB Recreation Center first year surpasses membership goal - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

HUB Recreation Center first year surpasses membership goal

Written by Christi Reynard, Executive Producer
(KFVS) -  In less than a month of being open, the HUB Recreation Center in Marion says it has already surpassed its first year membership goal. 

The HUB opened on January 26th, and had hoped to reach 1,800 members in it's first twelve months.

In its first three weeks more than 2,000 people had joined the recreation facility. With the individuals who signed up before the Hub opened, the number of those becoming "Hubbers" has risen to a total of more than 4,700 and counting.

"This accomplishment has far exceeded our expectations," Marion City Commissioner Doug Patton said. "Credit needs to be given to the staff and to the community for their acceptance and willingness to embrace this endeavor. Without their support, the goals and expectations of the facility could not be met."

According to the HUB General Manager Steve Ryan, exceeding membership goals early in operation will lead to increased revenues, which helps set the facility on track to become sustainable sooner than projected, and enhance customer service and programs.

Copyright 2015 KV. All rights reserved.  

