Rend Lake College Names Homecoming Royalty

Elijah Liske and Claire Pytlinski were crowned the 2015 Rend Lake College Homecoming King and Queen. (Source: ReAnne Palmer / RLC Public Information)

Rend Lake College crowned the 2015 Homecoming King and Queen during halftime of the Warriors basketball game against Wabash Valley Wednesday night.





Claire Pytlinski of Waltonville was crowned Homecoming Queen and Elijah Liske of Covington was crowned Homecoming King. Both represented the Collegiate FFA program.





Pytlinski is the daughter of Bruce and Annette Pytlinski. The Waltonville High School graduate is an Agriculture Business Production and Management major representing the RLC Collegiate FFA and the Ag Department.

Liske is the son of Beth Liske of Okawville and Andy Liske of Covington. He attended Okawville High School and represents RLC's Collegiate FFA Club and the Ag Department. The Ag Production and Mechanics major plans to study agriculture education at Murray State University.

Other members of the Homecoming Court included Dallas Adkins (Shephardsville, KY), Sarah Carlson Pinckneyville), Matt Loucks (Sesser), Deborah Loucks (Sesser), TiErre Harris (Mt. Vernon), Brooke Docherty (Benton), Dustin May (Woodlawn), Denise Bruns (Pinckneyville), Rowdee Sanders (Johnston City), Abbie Braden (McLeansboro), Nathan Liszewski (Nashville), Jennifer Carroll (Nashville), Elijah Liske (Covington), Claire Pytlinski (Waltonville), Tyler Crawford (Woodlawn), Danara Jones (Waltonville) and Richard Clemons (Louisville, Ky.)

