What if? Winning the $500 million Powerball

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Your chance of winning the Powerball Lottery, which was estimated at $500 million, is one in more than 175 million. So, what if you happen to have a lucky winning ticket?

Heartland News took to the legal experts to find out a plan after winning a half-billion dollars.

An attorney at law for 41 years, William Broom, with "Barrett, Twomey, Broom, Hughes & Hoke LLP" in Carbondale, Illinois said the first thing you should do is leave your house and hide.

"Everybody in the world is going to want to talk to you or try to sell you something or solicit money from you," Broom said. "And the next thing you need to do is get professional advice.”

Broom said you'll need some time work out a plan, so, tell as little amount of people as possible.

Broom said these advisers will help you decide whether or not you should take a lump sum or have the lottery pay out over time.

Advisors could also help you invest your new fortune, plan for the future, and could save you millions in taxes.

If you don't have a will in order, Broom advises to get one. If you do have a will, he advises it be updated.

“Whoever wins this will never go back, they will never be the same person," Broom said. "They will never have the same life, It will completely alter everything.”

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, February 11 Powerball drawing are 11, 13, 25, 39 and 54. The Powerball is 19.

