KYTC pre-treating roads ahead of possible snow, ice

Highway crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be pre-treating highways on Thursday and Friday in preparation for possible snow and ice.

According to KYTC, crews will be on the road starting at 8 a.m., spraying brine to prepare for a round of winter precipitation expected on Monday or Tuesday.

Crews plan to start on "C" snow priority routes on Thursday, then move to "B" routes with the hope of finishing all "A" routes by the end of the week on Friday.

They say they are getting a head start on the pre-treating because extreme cold temperatures expected to be down into the single digits over the weekend whet it hits the road surface, creating slick spots.

Drivers are asked to be alert for slow-moving trucks and support vehicles going about pre-treating activities on Thursday and Friday. Some crews may work until dark each day in an effort to treat all highways in the district.

