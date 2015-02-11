UT Martin women remain perfect with win over SEMO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

UT Martin women remain perfect with win over SEMO

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -  The UT Martin women defeated the Southeast Missouri State basketball team 78-60 on Wednesday night at the Show Me Center.

Ashia Jones led the Skyhawks with 29 points. Allyson Bradshaw scored 18 for SEMO.

Tennessee Martin is now 12-0 in the OVC. Southeast drops to 2-10 in the league.

