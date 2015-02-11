People living in the Heartland are getting the opportunity to learn about brewing beer.

The 2015 Kentucky Crafts Beverage Conference will be held February 26, at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.

The conference is free and open to the public.

Local brewers will be on hand to teach about the specialty of craft beers and participants will have the opportunity to tour the Dry Ground Brewery at 3121 Broadway in Paducah, Ky.

The craft beverage conference will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Crounse Hall, Room 101.

For more information you can call the WKCTC Kentucky Innovations Office at 1-270-201-2361.