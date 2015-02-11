A day on the job with Scott County's first female jail admin

She never liked being told a woman couldn't do a man's job. Now, she's making history as the first female jail administrator in Scott County, Missouri.We discovered Tina Kolwyck may be one tough lady, but she has a real heart for justice. Kolwyck is a mother to six with a mission to make her mark by not just managing inmates, but change lives.

"To actually achieve this position I'm proud of it," said Kolwyck. "I'm very proud of it."

Tina Kolwyck is a woman who says law enforcement is in her blood in spite of those who doubted she'd ever make it.

"I started in the department of corrections with a lot of the older population who said women don't belong here," said Kolwyck.

However, now everyday Kolwyck's peers says she's proving that notion wrong. We discovered she runs the jail with a strong hand, fearlessly, even after being involved in several fights on the inside of the jail and walls of the D.O.C.

"Anybody has the potential to be dangerous at any point in time," said Kolwyck. "I've seen careers ended over injuries they've gotten on a job like this. You can't let that stop you if it's what you really want to do. It's either in your blood or it's not."

She's unstoppable on the outside and on the inside: a warm heart.

She's a mother to six, ages three to 14, something her peers say often comes out in her interactions with inmates.

She doesn't just want to run a peaceful jail, but also do her best to turn even the toughest criminal's life around.

"I treat all of our inmates the same and I don't judge them no matter what crime they're in here for," she said.

"Since I have been here she has been talking all the time and helping to make sure that I keep myself up," said Kyja Porter, an inmate.

Porter said he's in for robbery, but he said Kolwyck's one-on-one talks with him remind him that he has a lot of reasons to not end up in jail again.

"It would mean the world to me to get out there and do better and make a difference in my life," said Porter.

At home he has a two-month-old daughter and a chance at further his education and even a potential career in sports.

"She tells me I have to do better and get out there and take care of my daughter," said Porter.

"If I can help one person decide that crime is not the path they want to go down, that's why I like this job," said Kolwyck.

As for 'Miss Tina,' as she's known around the jail, she plans to stay right here in a role she feels she was born to do.

"This is one of those jobs that either it's in your blood and it's your passion or it's not," said Kolwyck. "No everybody wants to do it and not everybody can do it. I love what I do," she said.

She is also a grandmother with another grandchild on the way.

Currently, she's in the Police Academy as well, so she can jump in at any time, and any place, she's needed.

Kolwyck said she also wants to have a full understanding of what her men and women on the road are facing.

