Mt. Vernon community encouraged to leave their mark at new school

Written by Brian Heisserer, Executive Producer
MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) - The Mt. Vernon Township High School Foundation is offering the opportunity for the public to make their mark on the new school building. 

The school is selling naming rights for the new school. 

Naming opportunities start at $2,500 for outdoor benches and go as high as $250,000 to name the main gymnasium and the football field.  

Fans can even buy reserved rights for ten years to some events like basketball games and theater performances.

The full list of sponsorship opportunities is as follows:

Reserved Seating:

Some of these naming rights opportunities include reserved seating for exclusive 10-year terms at athletic events including the following cost per reserved seat for 10 years:

  • Basketball $1,500
  • Football $1,000
  • Theater $500 (Does not include entry for any theater events)

* Donor's names for each seat donation will be listed on the basketball and theater seating.

Department Sponsorships:

All levels will be displayed on a Donor Board indicating the level of support at the entrance to each Departmental area There will be department sponsorship opportunities for the following:

  • Career and Technical Education
  • English
  • Fine Arts
  • Math
  • P.E. / Health
  • Science
  • Social Studies

The department sponsorship levels are:

  • Platinum $1000
  • Gold $750
  • Silver $500
  • Bronze $250

Donors names will be listed as "Champions of MVTHS" and will be named at the entrance of the school with the following levels:

  • $250,000 and up
  • $125,000 and up
  • $75,000 and up
  • $25,000 and up
  • $10,000 and up

Location Naming Rights:

$250,000 level

  • Main Gymnasium
  • Football Stadium

$125,000 level

  • Auxillary Gym
  • Turf Room
  • Athletic Wing
  • Cafeteria/Cyber Cafe
  • Board Room

$75,000 level

  • Lobby Area
  • Greenhouse
  • Office Area

$25,000 level

  • Large Classroom
  • Studio
  • Lab
  • Conference Area
  • Trophy/Display Area

$15,000 level

  • Standard Classroom

$2500 level

  • Outdoor Bench

The full pamphlet describing all the naming opportunities is available for viewing at http://www.scrivner.com/MVTHSCatalog.pdf .

For more information you can visit the foundation's sites at: facebook.com/MVTHSFoundation and http://www.mvthsfoundation.org.

