KSP makes 2nd arrest in Trigg Co. murder investigation

A man accused of murdering four people in Trigg County, Kentucky appeared shackled and in an orange jumpsuit in court on Monday, according to CBS affiliate WTVF.

Man accused of murdering 4 people in Trigg Co. appears in court

A second person has been arrested in connection to a Trigg County, Kentucky murder investigation.

Detectives presented a case on Wednesday, February 11 to the Trigg County Grand Jury on Ann L. Plotkin, 41, for her alleged role in the Champion murder case.

Plotkin was arrested on Wednesday at 1:56 p.m. at her apartment complex. She was indicted by the jury, who returned a three count indictment against her for complicity to commit capital murder.

This indictment was for her alleged role in the Oct. 26 murders of Lindsey, Joy and Emily Champion on Dover Road in Trigg County.

Her co-defendant, Ryan Champion, remains in the Christian County Jail.

Plotkin was also charged with one count of resisting arrest in Christian County which happened while officers executed the indictment warrants. She was taken to the Christian County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing by Kentucky State Police.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.