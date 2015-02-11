KSP makes 2nd arrest in Trigg Co. murder investigation - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KSP makes 2nd arrest in Trigg Co. murder investigation

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Ann Plotkin (Source: Christian County Jail) Ann Plotkin (Source: Christian County Jail)
TRIGG COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A second person has been arrested in connection to a Trigg County, Kentucky murder investigation.

Detectives presented a case on Wednesday, February 11 to the Trigg County Grand Jury on Ann L. Plotkin, 41, for her alleged role in the Champion murder case.

Plotkin was arrested on Wednesday at 1:56 p.m. at her apartment complex. She was indicted by the jury, who returned a three count indictment against her for complicity to commit capital murder.

This indictment was for her alleged role in the Oct. 26 murders of Lindsey, Joy and Emily Champion on Dover Road in Trigg County.

Her co-defendant, Ryan Champion, remains in the Christian County Jail.

Plotkin was also charged with one count of resisting arrest in Christian County which happened while officers executed the indictment warrants. She was taken to the Christian County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing by Kentucky State Police.

