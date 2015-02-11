White Co. man sentenced to 25 years for child porn

A White County, Illinois man was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday, February 10 on child pornography charges.

According to Stephen R. Wigginton, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, Gary Richard Walters, 39, of Norris City, Ill., was sentenced to 25 years in prison and seven years of supervised release.

Walters had previously pleaded guilty to a one count indictment charging him with production of child porn.

According to Wigginton, on July 6, 2013, in White County, Walters knowingly enticed and coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a video.

The investigation into the case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The case is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney George Norwood.

