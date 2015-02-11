Cape Girardeau florist competes with internet for Valentine's Da - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau florist competes with internet for Valentine's Day sales

Written by Nick Chabarria, Reporter
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Flowers are a staple of Valentine's Day, but area florists struggle to compete with online flower sales.

For florist Joyce Kuntze, no holiday compares to Valentines Day when it comes to bouquet orders.

"Mother's day is good. Christmas is good,” Kuntze said. "But tomorrow and Friday will be very crazy."

Kuntze has been busy all week snipping and trimming bouquets at her Cape Girardeau shop, Arrangements by Joyce.

"Nothing say love like a red rose," Kuntze said.

Kuntze has been a florist for more than 35 years.

In that time, she has seen the industry change.

"Online marketers are coming on," Kuntze said.

That means more competition nationwide, but Kuntze says there is a trade off.

"You cannot be guaranteed what you're product is going to be,” she said. “Here we stand behind our product."

She says she expects Valentine's sales to match the previous years.

And, for someone who takes flowers seriously, she will tell you it is the quality that makes it memorable.

"There's nothing more special than receiving fresh flowers,” Kuntze said. “It's a symbol of love."

