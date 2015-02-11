Harrisburg park officials search for vandals responsible for $5000 in damages

Harrisburg Township Park officials are looking for people who vandalized the city's park.Officials say the vandalism happened Friday, February 6 around 11:30 p.m.Concession stands and dugouts near the baseball fields were spray-painted with profanity.Harrisburg Park Executive Director, Ron Emery says several new walking trail lights were also damaged.

"They took plates off of the poles and cut wires," Emery said.

Emery says a hole was also cut into the baseball net.

In total, five different buildings were damaged.

"These buildings were all brand new," Emery said.

Officials estimate $5,000 would be needed to repair the damages.

Harrisburg Township Park District did state a reward will be given to anyone that can provide evidence to make an arrest.

If you have any information about the vandalism, contact the Harrisburg Township Park District at (618) 252-2111

