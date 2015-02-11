Real estate experts: 2015 a good year for housing market

If you're looking to buy or sell a home, experts say now's the time.

The housing market has been improving steadily since the economy crash in 2008.

Even though there's never a perfect time, real estate experts say 2015 may come pretty close.

Recent data shows 2015 could have the right combo to seal the deal on buying or selling with things like low interest rates and a stronger job market.

One Sikeston family says selling their country home may not be as tough as they thought.

“This is 60 acres," Cary Sanders said.

It's a beautiful horse ranch outside Sikeston.

"In this area, there are 12 horse stalls here,” Sanders said. “There's another 40 plus in another barn.”

It's a unique property that its owners just recently put it on the market here on forsalebyowner.com.

"Within like 24 hours we had 1,200 views on the website,” Sanders said.

The four bedroom, three and a half bathroom home hasn't sold yet, but Sanders and his wife Katrina say, judging by the response, it might not take long.

"We were concerned because it is a larger home and it's probably on the higher end of the market that we would be sitting in it for two years, but the fact that we've already had four interested buyers, you know things look very promising,” Katrina Sanders said.

According to economists, the Sanders aren't the only ones benefiting from a stronger housing market. Realtor.com predicts younger buyers will continue entering the market, fewer foreclosures, and more new construction.

Heartland realtors add other positives into the mix.

"Especially over the last couple of months, we've seen buyers and sellers both jump into the market,” Tim Meredith, owner of Century 21 Ashland Realty, said.

Meredith says that's thanks to low interest rates and a better job market.

"There are some buying incentives out there and some especially loan programs out there,” Meredith said.

He's talking about things like rural housing lending programs that really pay off here in the heartland.

"We are ready for purchasers to get in the market and see what's out there,” Meredith said.

Families like the Sanders say they're ready for buyers to jump in too.

While overall the market is on the upswing, one downside is that experts agree interest rates can't go much lower and say they may even rise by the end of this year or early 2016.

